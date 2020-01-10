School secretaries from Kilkenny & Carlow taking part in strike action

A group of school secretaries from Kilkenny and Carlow will be taking part in strike action today.

Fórsa members are taking the action in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The union says there’s a two-tier pay system in place that leaves most school secretaries earning just €12,500 a year, with irregular, short-term contracts.

They represent secretaries that are employed directly by boards of management.

Fórsa has told KCLR News that their members in Carlow and Kilkenny will be participating in today’s strikes in Dublin and Waterford.