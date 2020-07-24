News & Sport
Schools to reopen across Carlow and Kilkenny next month
Students will return to class by the end of August
The Taoiseach’s promising the plan to reopen schools fully next month will be robust enough to ensure they stay open into the future.
Students at every school in the country are to return to class by the end of August, under a plan which will be published on Monday.
Department of Education officials will finalise the details with teaching unions over the weekend, before the Cabinet meets to discuss it.
Micheál Martin says the plan will give parents hope.