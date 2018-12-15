Scratchcard win nearly chokes lucky Carlowman

A Carlow man nearly choked on his lunch after winning €20,000 on a National Lottery scratch card.

Carlow Engineer Richard Lawlor won the prize on a €5 Money Multiplier scratch card during his midday break.

Richard who works at Edwards Engineering in Tullow was scratching the lucky card while eating his roll when he discovered that he’d won the massive prize:

he then took the rest of the day off to travel to Dublin and pick up his winnings.

He bought the scratch card at Hickson’s SuperValu in Tullow.