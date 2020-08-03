SDLP founder John Hume dies at the age of 83

John Hume, seen as one of the principal architects of the Northern Ireland Peace Process, has died at the age of 83.

His family say he passed away in the early hours of this morning at a nursing home in Derry.

John was heavily involved in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland around the start of the Troubles and was elected to Stormont in 1969.

A founding member of the SDLP in 1970, he was leader from 1979 to 2001.

He faced a public backlash when six years of secret talks with Sinn Féin became public in 1993 but he defended his decision

Then in 1998, his efforts of over 30 years paved the way for the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

John Hume’s family say his funeral will be held within current Covid-19 guidelines and a larger memorial will take place at a later date