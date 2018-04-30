Sean and Conor Price live on KCLR Drive

Be Like You is the new single from Blessington brothers Sean and Conor Price.

Hot on the heels of making the live finals for last year’s X-Factor, the Price brothers are making waves with their first commercial single release. While it’s the first, according to the boys, it won’t be the last either.

They’re juggling leaving cert and junior cert obligations, along with spending time in the studio, hitting the radio circuit and planning a big venue summer tour for Ireland.

Tickets for dates at venues including Dublin’s Vicar Street, Ulster Hall, Wexford Opera House and more are already on sale. Be Like You is also available for streaming and download and just got a smashing new video as well, out yesterday.

Sean and Conor Price: Live

Listen back below to Sean and Conor Price in studio and check out the official video below too.

Sean and Conor Price: Be Like You (Video)

