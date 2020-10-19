Search continues in South Kilkenny this evening for up to four men

The search is continuing in the South Kilkenny area tonight for a number of men.

It’s as Gardaí are investigating possible immigration offences, that occurred this afternoon (19th October 2020) at about 1:30pm.

KCLR News understands that three to four males were seen alighting from a trailer after arriving at a premises in Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, after coming into the country via Rosslare Port on Sunday (18th October).

The trailer is currently detained for technical examination. It’s understood that the men were last seen going through the field close to Scoil Aireagail.

Gardai say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anybody with information is asked to contact their local garda station.