FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Search for missing woman Sheila Rice stood down following discovery of woman’s body in Carlow
She was last seen near the Athy Road in Carlow on Saturday afternoon
The Gardai say the search for missing woman Sheila Rice has been stood down today (Sunday) following the discovery of a woman’s body.
Searches had been carried out around the town to locate the whereabouts of the 87-year-old who was last seen near the Athy Road in Carlow, shortly before 4 pm on Saturday, 11th February 2023.
Gardaí wish to thank members of the public for their assistance.