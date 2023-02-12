Search for missing woman Sheila Rice stood down following discovery of woman’s body in Carlow

The Gardai say the search for missing woman Sheila Rice has been stood down today (Sunday) following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Searches had been carried out around the town to locate the whereabouts of the 87-year-old who was last seen near the Athy Road in Carlow, shortly before 4 pm on Saturday, 11th February 2023.

Gardaí wish to thank members of the public for their assistance.