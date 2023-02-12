FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Search for missing woman Sheila Rice stood down following discovery of woman’s body in Carlow

She was last seen near the Athy Road in Carlow on Saturday afternoon

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne12/02/2023
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
The Gardai say the search for missing woman Sheila Rice has been stood down today (Sunday) following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Searches had been carried out around the town to locate the whereabouts of the 87-year-old who was last seen near the Athy Road in Carlow, shortly before 4 pm on Saturday, 11th February 2023.

Gardaí wish to thank members of the public for their assistance.

