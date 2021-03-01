KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Search of River Barrow in Kildare to resume this morning
Emergency services personnel and volunteers are involved
Search parties are returning to the River Barrow this morning, in an effort to find a man missing after a kayaking accident yesterday afternoon.
A major operation was launched yesterday evening at Ardeigh Lock near Athy in Co Kildare after a child was rescued from the water.
Gardaí, firefighters, the Civil Defence, local kayakers and the Coast Guard joined a search which went on until dusk.