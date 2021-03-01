KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Search of River Barrow in Kildare to resume this morning

Emergency services personnel and volunteers are involved

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 01/03/2021

Search parties are returning to the River Barrow this morning, in an effort to find a man missing after a kayaking accident yesterday afternoon.

A major operation was launched yesterday evening at Ardeigh Lock near Athy in Co Kildare after a child was rescued from the water.

Gardaí, firefighters, the Civil Defence, local kayakers and the Coast Guard joined a search which went on until dusk.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 01/03/2021