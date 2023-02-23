Search operation in Carlow sees two arrested and drugs worth €241,500 seized

Two arrests have been made in connection with a significant drugs seizure in Carlow on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Kilkenny and Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit and the Carlow District Detective Unit conducted the search of a residence under warrant at approximately 3.30pm.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €23,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €20,000 of suspected Amphetamines and suspected ecstasy tablets to the value of €1,500.

Follow-up searches were conducted at a premises in Carlow town with €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €77,000 of suspected Amphetamines seized there.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at €241,500 subject to analysis.

A man in his 40’s and a woman in her 30’s were arrested as part of this investigation.

Both were detained in Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.