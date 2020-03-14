Second Covid-19 death announced as 39 new cases are diagnosed in Ireland on Saturday

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland has risen to 129 after 39 new cases were announced through Saturday’s press briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

A second death associated with Covid-19 was also detailed. It is believed the deceased had an underlying health condition prior to contracting Covid-19.

Of the 39 new cases, the highest daily rate increase thus far

29 are males, 10 are femals

21 are associated with the east of the country

13 associated with the south

3 associated with the north west

2 cases are associated with the west of Ireland

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said;

“Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

“It is up to every one of us to play our role in slowing down the spread of this disease.

“Ireland is following ECDC guidelines in our approach to containing COVID19.

“Today’s increase in cases reinforces the necessity of the measures put in place last week, including hand and respiratory hygiene, social distancing, school closures and limiting the size of mass gatherings.

“I urge every citizen to follow these measures to protect our people, especially the most vulnerable in our society.

“I note also the pressure our emergency services phonelines were under today.

“112/999 should only be used for emergencies, when an ambulance is required. This is not an advice line.

“If you have flu like symptoms, self isolate at home until Monday and visit hse.ie for advice. You can call your GP on Monday morning and they will decide if you need a test. Please only call 999 or GP out of hours for emergencies.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health: “There are many anecdotal stories of people ignoring the social distancing guidelines laid out on Thursday.

“We are in an unprecedented global situation. Everyone in the country must play their part in protecting the most vulnerable and slowing down the spread of this disease.”