Secondary school teachers who are members of ASTI to consider industrial action
It's over issues that have arisen since schools reopened
The ASTI is to ballot its members on industrial action over issues that have arisen for them since schools reopened.
A meeting of the secondary school teachers’ union today heard that members have serious concerns about a range of safety issues, including physical distancing; the provision of PPE and provisions for high-risk teachers.
ASTI President Ann Piggot said teachers are reporting that new work practices are being implemented without any consultation with staff and that the changes have had a negative impact on teachers’ working lives.