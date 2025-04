A southbound stretch of the M9 motorway has been closed as emergency services deal with a crash.

Just one car was involved and no serious injuries have been reported.

However Gardaí are working to clear the route and have closed the section between Junction 11 Mullinavat and Junction 12 Waterford for now.

Extra caution is being advised on the roads this morning with a yellow alert for heavy rain and a risk of some flooding.