The Occupied Territories Bill will be discussed at a public meeting in Kilkenny this Monday evening.

The gathering at the Club House Hotel from 7pm has been organised by the Kilkenny Community Palestine Solidarity Group.

Chairperson Kevin Shore says there will be some guest speakers on the night including Senator Frances Black, Senator Patricia Stephenson and local Councillor Seán ó hArgáin.

It’s an open event with the opportunity for those attending to ask questions on the night.

The group, who meet every Wednesday evening on The Parade to show solidarity, have also organised a solidarity march through the city on Saturday August 2nd, starting at 1pm from Kilkenny Castle.

Then on Sunday August 3rd Set Theatre will host the groups annual Gig for Gaza.