Senior health officials concerned about the increase in Covid-19 patients being admitted to the ICU

Senior health officials are concerned about the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the ICU.

47 patients have been in intensive care with the virus.

The country’s top health officials will meet this morning to discuss the increase, as well as other worrying trends such as the number of clusters in nursing homes, the rise in community transmission and the spread among health workers.

There are now 1,819 confirmed cases here, resulting in 19 deaths.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says we won’t know if the measures put in place are working until next week at the earliest.