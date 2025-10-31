DJ Carey’s sentence hearing for defrauding people in a scam that involved him lying about needing money for cancer treatment is due to get underway today.

The hearing was adjourned earlier this week because the former Kilkenny hurler was in hospital.

If he’s able to attend today, the judge is due to hear the full facts of what he did, and his victims will also be given a chance to address the court, if they so wish.

The five-time All-Ireland winner was due to stand trial but pleaded guilty over the summer to ten charges of deception.

