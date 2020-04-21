Sentencing of five people involved in murder of Kilkenny woman Patricia O’Connor might not happen in June

It’s emerged that the sentencing of all five people convicted on involvement in the murder of Kilkenny woman Patricia O’Connor might not happen in June.

Kieran Greene has been found guilty of murdering the 61-year-old Windgap native at her house at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017.

Four other members of the extended family including Patricia’s daughter and granddaughter have also been convicted of charged related to trying to cover-up the crime.

Their sentencing hearing yesterday was adjourned until the 22nd of June.

But Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has told KCLR that could be extended further due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions:

“All of the cases have now been put back until June 22nd but the judge did say before the brief hearing wrapped up that their presence may not be necessary on that date if the restrictions remain obviously”.

“We don’t know what the lay of the land will be from one day of the week to the next but he has set it down for June 22nd and I imagine there will be an update before then as to whether or not that will actually go ahead then”.