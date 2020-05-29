Local principal calls for more detail as Govt confirms September school returns

A local school principal says we still haven’t gotten any clear guidelines on how schools will come back after the summer.

The government has insisted schools will return at the end of August.

While not every child will be in the school every day, the plan is to have things as close to possible as normal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says progress is being made on their plans.

But Principal of Gaelscoil Osrai in Kilkenny Sean O hArgain says he need more details to start planning properly.