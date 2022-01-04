Services restricted at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for 4 weeks

Services and visiting are being restricted at St Luke’s Hospital.

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at the local hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is up to 32, with 2 in the local intensive care unit.

All routine elective surgery and Day Service procedures at St Luke’s – apart from very urgent emergency cases – are postponed for the next four weeks.

All Outpatient clinics will remain closed this week apart from Oncology and Antenatal clinics and patients are being notified accordingly.

And visiting has been suspended apart from patients in Maternity, Paediatric, and on compassionate grounds.

Management say the local Emergency Department and Acute Medical Assessment Unit are both extremely busy and unless you are an urgent emergency case you will face long delays so you should use other care options where possible.