SETU lecturer Dr Jennifer Kavanagh says SIPO needs to be given “more teeth” to prevent further controversies such as the recent ones regarding TDs and their property portfolios

The Standards in Public Office Commission needs to be given ”more teeth” to prevent further controversies such as those involving Robert Troy and Stephen Donnelly over the past few weeks.

That’s according to SETU Law and Constitutional Electoral Law lecturer Dr Jennifer Kavanagh.

The Health Minister has been given the backing of the three coalition leaders after admitting he hadn’t registered a rental property with the RTB.

Former Minister Troy resigned due to the controversy over multiple failures to comply with the legislation surrounding his property portfolio.

Dr Kavanagh says SIPO has been appealing for more powers for more than 20 years.

