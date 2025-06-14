South East Technological University (SETU) has officially opened its new Corporate Services Building in Carlow.

The €26 million new building marks a significant milestone in the University’s infrastructure development and long-term vision for growth across the region.

It provides over 5,000 square metres of high-quality, near zero energy building (NZEB) space across four storeys.

Over 240 staff will be accomodated in the new building which includes a new restaurant and café, space to support the region’s emerging fintech sector, meeting rooms, and an external landscaped plaza that will connect to the forthcoming Advanced Science Building.

It was officially opened at a special event at SETU’s campus in Carlow, with partners from across the education sector, industry, and stakeholders in attendance to celebrate this achievement.

Speaking at the opening, SETU President, Professor Veronica Campbell, praised the project as a transformative space that reflects SETU’s ambitions as a dynamic, regional university of global significance: “As we look around us, we can all appreciate the quality of this new space. It is a bright, modern, and dynamic environment. The building has created new opportunities for growth and collaboration with industry at SETU.”

“As a multi-campus university, the value of collaborative spaces is immensely important. This building enhances our ability to connect with colleagues and external stakeholders across the region,” she continued.

"It is a clear symbol of SETU's presence in the south east as a confident, modern, and future-focused organisation. We are incredibly proud of this space and see it as a benchmark in quality for future SETU developments," Prof. Campbell concluded.