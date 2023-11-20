SETU sign contracts for old Waterford Crystal site

The official signing of contracts for the former Waterford Crystal site today marks the last step in (SETU’s) purchase of 20.3 acres of the iconic site.

The signing of contracts marks a significant milestone in the transformation of the site into a University/Enterprise Quarter, where academic activities will be integrated with enterprise initiative

SETU President, Professor Veronica Campbell said, “It is exciting to imagine a site that was once an internationally recognised hub of creativity and industry be reinvigorated as a location for learning, research, and innovation,”

“We have initiated development plans for the first academic building that will support our ambitions in the sciences, including SETU strengths in pharmaceutical technologies. Recognising the importance of this iconic site for local communities, SETU will undertake significant stakeholder engagement to inform the overall vision for future development. SETU looks forward to collaborating with Noel Frisby and stakeholders to deliver an ambitious project for Waterford and the south east,” stated Prof. Campbell.