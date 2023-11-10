University for Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of South East gets ministerial green-light to buy the Waterford Crystal site

The South East Technological University’s gotten the ministerial green-light to buy the Waterford Crystal site.

Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, has granted approval for the purchase of 20 acres of the 37 acre grounds.

The iconic site has been derelict for almost 15 years but now new life will be breathed into it as it becomes part of the region’s university.

Minister Simon Harris has called it a major moment for the development of the SETU and also says the move satisfies a number of wider local and regional objectives through the reusing/repurposing of a prominent brownfield site in Waterford city.

SETU President Professor Veronica Campbell says her team looks forward to signing contracts within the fortnight.