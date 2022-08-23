SETU want’s to hear from you if you’ve a room or property to let out for students in Carlow

If you have a property in Carlow, Wexford, or Waterford that you’re interested in letting out, the new regional third-level facility wants to hear from you.

South East Technological University’s new student pad website is a platform to link up those with housing offerings and students – as part of their drive they’re to hold information evenings in each of the counties, including at the Carlow campus this Thursday from 4-6 pm.

Jacqui O’Connor is head of accommodation with SETU and says the website is beneficial all round, and not just in monetary terms for those with spaces to spare:

“For a homeowner as well, if they’re living on their own, it’s a bit of company too,” said Jacqui.

“The students will be going to lectures and doing their own thing too, but it’s that bit of company there, it is a nice element”.

“It’s a win-win for homeowners and for our students because we are getting bed spaces for our students that are quite limited at the moment”.