Seven local candidates & five areas in Carlow & Kilkenny to go poster free

Seven local candidates & five towns & villages in Carlow & Kilkenny have decided to go poster free ahead of the May 24 elections.

Callan, Tullahought, Clonegal, Leighlinbridge & Rathvilly have pledged to impose a voluntary ban.

Brian O’Donoghue is the only Carlow hopeful to add his name to the list so far. While in Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan, Matt Doran, Trish Finnegan, Michael McGrath & Joe Malone have added their names to the list – as has Breda Gardner who’s also looking for the the European Parliament vote.

David Weitbrecht is with ZeroWaste.ie which has been involved in the campaign – he’s been telling KCLR news that as of today, April 17, 152 areas have signed up with 91 hopefuls.

To view the map or for more information click here