Seven members of family of nine from Kilkenny who got Coronavirus have recovered fully

Seven members of a family of nine who contracted Covid-19 in Kilkenny have made a full recovery.

KCLR has been in touch with the family who were part of a cluster who were diagnosed with the virus.

Two older members of the family are now in a step down facility in the county where they are continuing to recover.

Meanwhile, popular musician Tomas Jackman has spoken to KCLR from his hospital bed this morning where he says he is getting the best of care in St Luke’s. Tomas is still on oxygen but he says he’s getting stronger every day.