Seven people arrested over seven days in Carlow & Kilkenny for drug & drink driving

Two people were arrested in Kilkenny and Carlow yesterday for drug driving.

It brings to seven the total amount that have been arrested in the area for the past week.

Yesterday evening, Carlow Gardai stopped a car driving at 171 kph and a test proved positive for opiates.

Castlecomer Gardaí also arrested a driver for drink driving with a breath test showing a reading of 78 mgs, the limit for this driver on a learner permit is 9 mg.