Seven people hospitalised after five-car crash in Carlow

Seven people are in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Carlow yesterday evening.

It happened on the N80 at Kilbride Cross and involved five vehicles.

Two people have been seriously hurt but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

That stretch of road between Ballon and Bunclody was quickly closed and remains closed this morning.

Gardaí have told KCLR News it’s not likely to reopen until about midday while an examination of the scene takes place.

They’re appealing for witnesses to contact them on 059 9136620.