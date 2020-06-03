Seven water schemes in Kilkenny and Carlow coming under pressure during dry spell

Irish Water says we might not have enough water to wash our hands if we don’t start using less now.

Seven local schemes are already in drought or potential drought conditions due to the ongoing dry spell.

The utility is reporting a 20 percent increase in demand for water over the lockdown.

In Kilkenny supplies at Radestown, Graiguenamanagh, Coolroe, Gorteen, Jamestown and Clogh, Castlecomer are all seeing problems with water levels along with Raheenleigh, and Hackettstown in Carlow.

Local Irish Water spokesperson Richard O’ hEadhra says if restrictions have to be brought in, it could affect our efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He urged locals to “cut down on non-essential use of water. We need as much of the treated water as possible for health and hygiene reasons and to continue the advice given by public health and the HSE in relation to washing hands”.