Seventeen cases of coronavirus confirmed now at St Luke’s Hospital

Seventeen patients at St Luke’s Hospital are now being treated for Coronavirus.

Nine more cases have been confirmed there in the past 24 hours according to HSE figures published last night.

Six other patients are awaiting test results.

One Covid-19 patient is in critical care along with another patient who is suspected of having the virus.

University Hospital in Waterford has seven confirmed cases at the moment with fourteen awaiting results while Portlaoise has four with one other suspected case.