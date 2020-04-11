“Shine Your Light” for the frontline

Tonight, you’re being asked to show solidarity with frontline workers and the whole country by Shining your Light.

“Shine Your Light” is a national initiative that is calling on our communities everywhere to shine a light this Saturday (April 11) to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.

The idea is that public buildings and private homes will be lit up at 9pm by any means you can. Whether it’s an i-phone light, a torch, or floodlights, everybody is being urged to take part.

People of all ages and backgrounds are being asked to participate in whatever way is appropriate for them and are encouraged to be as creative as they wish…

We’d like everyone to tell us who they’re lighting a light for and to share with their family and friends and also to post a picture or their video of their light to #ShineYourLight.