Community shop & Cafe opens in Windgap
A County Kilkenny village is fighting to retain its sense of community.
After a number of business closures in Windgap, residents have pulled together to set a shop and cafe which officially opens today.
Following on from the success of Billy’s in Ballyhale, residents of Windgap have pulled together to set up the Lakeside Shop & Tearooms.
It’s open fully for the first time from 11am to 4pm today (Monday). From tomorrow then business starts at 9am.
It’s part of a five-year plan put into play by the late Fr Nicholas Flavin.
Julie O’Brien’s one of those involved – she says the aim of that plan was to provide a meeting place in the village.