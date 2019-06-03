Community shop & Cafe opens in Windgap

A County Kilkenny village is fighting to retain its sense of community.

After a number of business closures in Windgap, residents have pulled together to set a shop and cafe which officially opens today.

Following on from the success of Billy’s in Ballyhale, residents of Windgap have pulled together to set up the Lakeside Shop & Tearooms.

It’s open fully for the first time from 11am to 4pm today (Monday). From tomorrow then business starts at 9am.

It’s part of a five-year plan put into play by the late Fr Nicholas Flavin.

Julie O’Brien’s one of those involved – she says the aim of that plan was to provide a meeting place in the village.