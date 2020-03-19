Shop closures continue in Carlow and Kilkenny as Covid-19 measures are put in place

Even more local shops have shut their doors in the past 24 hours.

Guineys, Meubles and Pauls in Kilkenny are among those to announce their closures while TK Maxx, EZ living stores and Penneys in both Carlow and Kilkenny are also now temporarily closed.

Dunnes Stores meanwhile has become the latest supermarket to introduce designated shopping for older and vulnerable customers.

It says between 11am and 1pm each day only those customers will be allowed to shop.