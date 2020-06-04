Shortage of Kilkenny secondary school places to be raised in the Dáil today

A local mother says it makes no sense that her son can’t get a secondary school place in Kilkenny city.

Karla Clowry told KCLR Live her 12 year old is due to start second level in September but will have to travel to Callan as he cannot get a place in the city schools where he applied.

She says he is only one of a number in that situation and it’s ridiculous.

Meanwhile a local TD says there is enough demand for even another secondary school in Kilkenny.

The Department of Education says there are 5 school projects in the works currently but Sinn Féin Deputy Kathleen Funchion says they are all new builds for existing secondary schools.

She will be raising the matter in the Dáil this afternoon.