Shortage of school bus seats among issues concerning teachers meeting in Kilkenny

“Access to schools for children is a cause of concern” according to a local INTO representative.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is heading into the second of a two-day gathering of its Central Executive Committee in Kilkenny today (Tuesday).

Joe McKeown has been telling KCLR News that pay equality & classroom sizes are the biggest issues for members.

But he said that the recent talk of school bus seat shortages has not gone unnoticed either. Mr McKeown says while the INTO does not have a remit in that role, there have been concerns raised by school principals about the matter.

He says the organisation will support any steps taken by the management authorities to seek to have improvements to the transport facilities to schools.