Shorter showers, thermostat turn-down and cutting out a car journey among expected suggestions to combat cost of living pressures

Shorter showers and a thermostat turn-down are among the ways we could deal with the cost of living.

The Irish Times reports that as part of Government efforts a public awareness campaign is to be rolled out with other expected inclusions suggesting that we cut out one car journey a week.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is due to bring a package of measures to the Dáil next week.

While a rise in carbon tax is due to be introduced on the 1st of May.