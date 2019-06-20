Signed copy of Ulysses fetches €85,000 at auction by Kilkenny auctioneers

A signed first edition of James Joyce’s Ulysses has been sold for €85,000 by Kilkenny auctioneers.

It was up for auction at Fonsie Mealy’s auction held in Dublin on Tuesday with an estimate of €70,000-€90,000.

Some of the other notable buys on the day also included another Joyce work – a French translation of his essay, From a Banned Writer to a Banned Singer, went for €9,000.

While a collection of documents relating to the first Dáil fetched €18,000, and a collection of GAA medals went for €12,500.