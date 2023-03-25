Local businesses make big impression at Meitheal tourism trade event

Local tourism businesses have been working hard to promote the area at a big Fáilte Ireland event.

Meitheal – the largest trade event for the Irish tourism industry – took place in Killarney this week.

Significant deals are believed to have been signed over the three days between the 450 Irish providers and the 232 international buyers and tour operators from 17 countries.

Nevin Cody from Shenanigan Walks in Kilkenny says he and his colleague are hoping to bring more tourists to the area.

“It’s important that people realise how much we have to offer, not just in Ireland but in our region so that instead of passing through the area and spending a few hours, maybe they’ll come here and stay longer and, of course, spend more money,” he said.