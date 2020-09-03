Simon Coveney expected to drop out of race for EU role vacated by Kilkenny man Phil Hogan

It’s expected Simon Coveney won’t put his name forward to become Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

The Irish Times reports the Foreign Affairs Minister may distance himself from the nomination if it’s believed he won’t retain the trade portfolio.

It could clear the way for MEP and European Parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness to be put forward.

Fellow MEP and former minister, Frances Fitzgerald, has also declared her interest in succeeding Kilkenny man Phil Hogan.