A Kilkenny composter and pianist has helped singer Stephaine Rainey to the next phase of America’s Got Talent.

Sarah Power, who’s from “between Knocktopher and Ballyhale” is best friends with the Cork talent – both spoke to KCLR’s Ken McGuire some time ago.

The duo’s latest outing saw them on one of the world’s biggest stages, America’s Got Talent, with original number ‘Please Don’t Go’, about the death of Rainey’s nephew a day before his first birthday, not just yielding a standing ovation from the audience but also across-the-board yeses from the judges, Simon Cowell alone offering them “4,000 yeses” before jumping on stage to thank them.

Watch the performance and interaction here;

Meanwhile, Irish fans should pop these dates into their diaries;