Simple, seasonal suggestions to be sustainable this Christmas offered up by Kilkenny lecturer on climate policy

Putting more thought into how we gift at Christmas is a simple, seasonable way of supporting sustainability.

So says Sadhbh O’Neill, former environmental awareness officer with Kilkenny County Council and lecturer on climate policy.

She says this Christmas we should consider gifting special items to our loved ones, that would make not just a difference to them but also to the environment.

And recycling your wrapping paper is also a good idea.

