Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane says if hospital parking charges are capped funding to cover the cost would need to be found

The Health Minister is being told to urgently sort a cap on hospital parking charges.

It emerged yesterday a fresh review is underway, despite it being examined five years ago.

Reducing parking costs was a key promise in the Programme for Government, with initial recommendations suggesting fees should be capped at 10 euro per day.

South East based TD David Cullinane is Sinn Fein’s Health spokesperson says patients can’t wait for another review, but hospitals also can’t be left short; “It would have to be costed, I know it would cost tens of millions of euro to abolish the charges, it would cost an awful lot les to cap them but whatever income was lost obviously would have to be replaced because we can’t have a reduction in funding for hospitals”.

Meanwhile, The KCLR Daily recently heard from a local woman impacted by hospital parking fine:

The follow-up chat is here;