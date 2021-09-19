KCLR News
Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion is calling for a recruitment drive for child therapy services within the HSE
Some local children are being made to wait years for speech therapy and other vital services
Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion says a recruitment drive for child therapy services within the HSE is urgent.
She says its not good enough that some local children are being made to wait years to access vital interventions.
Deputy Funchion says accessing private care is not always an option.
And she says the solution is to recruit more therapists in order to help with the demand for the much needed services.