SIPTU strikes set to roll out this week but will Carlow and Kilkenny be impacted?

Staff at the Irish Wheelchair Association are due to go on strike today.

Workers who are SIPTU members will be taking part in a one-day work stoppage but it’s not clear if locals who use their services will be affected.

While those employed at Ossory Parishes CE in Piltown and the Noreside Resource Centre in Kilkenny will also be striking tomorrow (WED).

SIPTU’s Adrian Kane has told KCLR why they are taking this action; “People working in community employment schemes and indeed right across the community and voluntary sector in Section 39 employment haven’t seen a pay increase since 2008 and regrettably there’s no way for us to achieve a pay increase for the people that we represent because the government won’t engage”.