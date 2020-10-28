Six community groups across Carlow & Kilkenny to share in funding

Six local community groups are to share over €28,000 in funding to support integration projects during the pandemic.

€5,000 each has been allocated to Kilkenny Polska Eire Integration Festival, the county’s Intercultural Community Mental Health as well as International Communities Integration Festival 2021 for the Kilkenny, Carlow & Laois region.

St Catherine’s Community Services Centre in Carlow will get €4,954, with €4,620 to An Gairdín Beo with Tullow’s Forward Steps benefitting from €3,870.

Carlow Kilkenny FG TD John Paul Phelan’s told KCLR News “People in Kilkenny and Carlow have come together like never before for the betterment of their communities, and in these challenging times it is vital that we ensure that everyone in our society feels included and that they belong.”

He adds “It is so welcome that almost every county in Ireland will benefit from funding for locally run projects to support the integration of migrants, as the Fund is intended to support the integration of migrant and host communities, all applications had to demonstrate how they will involve both migrant and host communities in the activities proposed”.