Six million euro allocated to Kilkenny to help solve long-term vacancy and dereliction

Kilkenny is getting six million euro to help solve long-term vacancy and dereliction.

The funding is available under the Urban Regeneration Development fund and aims to provide more homes where people can live close to local services and amenities.

Earlier this week KCLR reported that Carlow will receive €1.5 million and are planning to redevelop 19 derelict sites with the funds.

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan says it’s part of the government’s overall aim of making town centres better places to live, work and shop:

“What we’ve done over the last two, three years, not just with the town centres first, with putting in town centre officers, putting in good consistent grant schemes to support private owners, but also encouraging the local authorities to look at the opportunities that are in town centres to bring houses back into productive use for social housing and then for people to invest in them and want to invest.”