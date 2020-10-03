Six producers from Carlow & Kilkenny have won at Blas na hÉireann

Blas na hÉireann has announced its winners for 2020 and there are six local producers among them.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Carlow across a range of different categories are Carlow Brewing Company, Seerys Ltd. / Heatherfield, Sunshine Juice Ltd. and The Chocolate Garden of Ireland, with Sunshine Juice Ltd. winning best in county.

While the bronze, silver and gold winners from Kilkenny across a range of different categories are Natures Oils & Sauces and The Fig Tree Restaurant T&H Clarke Ltd., with The Fig Tree Restaurant T&H Clarke Ltd. winning best in county.

The announcement was made this evening (Saturday, 3 October) during a virtual celebration of the very best in Irish food.

Blas na hÉireann Chairperson Artie Clifford says “The founding mission of Blas, establishing quality benchmarks for Irish produce on a level playing field, was strictly adhered to and measurably applied again this year despite the challenges we have all faced. We thank all our judges for their rigour and commitment, and as always we thank all our wonderful participants, producers and sponsors. While we missed our annual gathering in Dingle, we will join together to cheer on our colleagues and friends that were successful in this year’s awards and hope that it won’t be long before we can gather in Dingle once again.”

Products from every county in Ireland were entered into this year’s competition to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Blas na hÉireann awards in over 140 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.