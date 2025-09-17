Gardai investigating the disappearance of a child have discovered skeletal remains in north county Dublin.

The boy, who has been named as Daniel Aruebose, is understood to have been aged between two and a half and three when he was last known to be alive.

The discovery was made during a search of wasteland on the Portrane Road in Donabate by a huge team of investigators that had been ongoing for just over two weeks.

The remains will be exhumed and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct a forensic examination of the area where the body was found.

DNA samples will also be taken to confirm the child’s identity.