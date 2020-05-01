Slight drop in latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at St Luke’s Hospital

Latest figures show thirteen patients at St Luke’s Hospital are being treated for coronavirus.

That’s down from seventeen the day before and no new cases were confirmed in between while just four patients suspected of having Covid-19 are awaiting test results.

There’s still one patient in critical care and one other suspected case.

There are six vacant beds in critical care and another six general bed vacancies at the hospital.

University Hospital Waterford, South Tipperary and Portlaoise hospitals each have one patient who has tested positive for the virus in their respective critical care settings.