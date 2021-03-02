KCLR News

Snapchat driver arrested for dangerous overtaking in South Kilkenny

Gardai in the Thomastown area identified the suspect after several reports of dangerous driving.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 02/03/2021
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

A suspect’s been arrested after posting their dangerous driving on snapchat.

A novice driver was arrested yesterday for overtaking at speed on a regional road while recording the incident on snapchat.

They’ve been charged with dangerous driving and to appear before Waterford District Court.

