Snapchat driver arrested for dangerous overtaking in South Kilkenny
A suspect’s been arrested after posting their dangerous driving on snapchat.
Gardai in the Thomastown area identified the suspect after receiving several reports of dangerous driving.
A novice driver was arrested yesterday for overtaking at speed on a regional road while recording the incident on snapchat.
They’ve been charged with dangerous driving and to appear before Waterford District Court.