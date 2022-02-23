KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Snow-ice warning comes into effect at 10pm tonight in Carlow and Kilkenny
Care will be needed on all routes
A snow-ice warning will come into effect in Carlow and Kilkenny tonight.
The yellow level alert will run from 10pm until midday tomorrow, Thursday, across the entire country.
Met Eireann says wintry showers and ice on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions.
There’s also a yellow wind warning for northwest coastal counties tomorrow and a gale warning for all coasts.